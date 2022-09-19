Milwaukee Bucks Sign And Then Waive A Notable Player

The Milwaukee Bucks will play their first regular season game of the 2022-23 NBA season on October 20 on the road against James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers.

They will also play their first preseason game on October 1, and training camp opens up in less than two weeks.

On Monday, RealGM and Hoops Rumors relayed that the Bucks have signed and then waived Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother (Alex).

Via Real GM's article: "The Milwaukee Bucks signed and waived forward Alex Antetokounmpo. This move is designed to get Antetokounmpo to the Wisconsin Herd of the G League. Antetokounmpo will likely get a $50,000 bonus if he remains with the Herd for 60 days."

Last season, Alex played in 15 regular season games for the Raptors 905 (Toronto Raptors G League affiliate) and averaged 2.6 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest.

He also appeared in eight Showcase Cup games.

In 2021, he went undrafted and is currently 21 years old.

Two of his brothers (Giannis and Thanasis) play for the Bucks and now this move means that he will likely be on their G League team next season (the Wisconsin Herd).

He could be a candidate for a ten-day contract during the regular season.

In addition to Giannis, Alex and Thanasis, they also have two other brothers; Kostas and Francis.

Giannis has spent his entire career with the Bucks, and in 2021 he led them to the NBA Championship.

This past season, they lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.