Milwaukee Bucks Sign Former Duke Star

The Milwaukee Bucks will open up training camp in just three days, because they are one of the few teams who will be playing some of their preseason games overseas.

They will take on the Atlanta Hawks in Abu Dhabi on October 6 and October 8.

Due to the season coming up, they continue to make roster moves, and they have now added former Duke star Marques Bolden to their roster (h/t Hoops Rumors).

Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports that it is an Exhibit 10 deal..

Nehm: "The Bucks have signed Marques Bolden to an Exhibit 10 contract, per a league source. Bolden, the 24-year-old center, spent last season with the Salt Lake City Stars of the NBA G-League, where he averaged 12.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game."

Bolden played his college basketball for Duke, and during his final season he averaged 5.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per contest in 35 games for the Blue Devils.

He was on the team that featured Cam Reddish, Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett.

In addition, he also played with Grayson Allen at Duke, and Allen is one of the key role players for the Bucks.

A lot of players that agree to Exhibit 10 deals do not make the roster, and end up playing for the G League affiliate.

Bolden has played in seven NBA games (with the Cleveland Cavaliers) during the 2020 and 2021 regular season.

Last season, the Bucks were the third seed in the Eastern Conference, and lost to the Boston Celtics in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs.