Crazy Stat About Russell Westbrook

MIND BLOWING FACT About Russell Westbrook

According to StatMuse, Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has more triple-doubles than six different NBA franchises combined.
According to StatMuse, Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has more triple-doubles than six different NBA franchises combined. 

StatMuse: "Reminder that Russell Westbrook has more triple-doubles than the Grizzlies Jazz Raptors Hornets Magic Timberwolves Combined."

Westbrook is the all-time leader in triple-doubles with 194 so far in his career.

In 2021, while playing for the Washington Wizards, Westbrook passed Oscar Robertson, who had previously held the record of having 181. 

In addition to the Lakers and Wizards, the nine-time NBA All-Star has also played for the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder. 

He spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Thunder, and made the NBA Finals with them in 2021. 

In 2017, he won the NBA MVP Award.  

After the 2019 season, Westbrook was traded from the Thunder to the Rockets.

He has played for a different team in each of the last four seasons.

The Rockets then traded him to Washington in the summer of 2020, and he was traded to the Lakers last summer.

With the Lakers, he averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest.

Even at 33-years-old, he is still a very solid player.

However, the Lakers had a dreadful season this past year.

They went just 33-49, which had them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

Therefore, a team with Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament. 

It will be interesting to see how their roster looks on opening night, and how they will respond from last year's struggled. 

