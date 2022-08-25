Skip to main content
Timberwolves Acquire Rights To Nik Stauskas

Timberwolves Acquire Rights To Nik Stauskas

The Minnesota Timberwolves G League affiliates, the Iowa Wolves, have acquired the returning player rights to Nik Stauskas, the former 8th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Between hiring Tim Connely from the Denver Nuggets to become their new President of Basketball Operations to trading for All-Star center Rudy Gobert, the Minnesota Timberwolves have been very busy this offseason.

On Thursday, their G League affiliates in the Iowa Wolves announced that they had acquired the returning player rights to Nik Stauskas.

Stauskas, 28, was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings. Following the 2014-15 season with the Kings, his rookie season, Stauskas was dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers and then bounced around from team-to-team from the 2017-18 season through this past year.

Other than the Kings and 76ers, Stauskas has played for the Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trail Blazers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and he also has spent time in the G League and overseas in Spain, playing for Baskonia.

A former standout scorer and three-point shooting threat at Michigan, Nik Stauskas helped take the Wolverines to the NCAA Championship Game in 2013 and then the Elite 8 in 2014.

Playing in a total of 343 regular season NBA games over the course of six seasons, Stauskas has averaged 6.7 points and 2.0 rebounds per game while shooting 35.4% from three-point range.

This past 2021-22 season, Stauskas played in a total of two games with the Heat and six games with the Celtics, averaging a combined 2.3 points per game.

With the Iowa Wolves acquiring his rights, the Minnesota Timberwolves now own his G League rights, meaning that they can add him to their training camp roster for the 2022-23 season. 

Tags
terms:
NBA NewsMinnesota Timberwolves

USATSI_17950820_168388303_lowres
News

Timberwolves Acquire Rights To Nik Stauskas

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_13796072_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The Milwaukee Bucks Should Trade For This Former 6th Man Of The Year

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_10865985_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Recent Comment Went Viral

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_4759376_168388303_lowres
News

Magic Johnson's Viral Tweet About Patrick Beverley

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17152987_168388303_lowres
News

Evaluating Lakers-Jazz Trade Involving Patrick Beverley

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17955574_168388303_lowres
News

2022-23 NBA Preseason Schedules: Team-By-Team Breakdown

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18594803_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Chet Holmgren's Injury Proves Why NBA Players Shouldn't Play In Pro-Am Leagues

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_7555242_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: The Phoenix Suns Should Bring Back This 7x NBA All-Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18039809_168388303_lowres
News

Update On Montrezl Harrell's Status This NBA Offseason

By Brett Siegel