Timberwolves Acquire Rights To Nik Stauskas

Between hiring Tim Connely from the Denver Nuggets to become their new President of Basketball Operations to trading for All-Star center Rudy Gobert, the Minnesota Timberwolves have been very busy this offseason.

On Thursday, their G League affiliates in the Iowa Wolves announced that they had acquired the returning player rights to Nik Stauskas.

Stauskas, 28, was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings. Following the 2014-15 season with the Kings, his rookie season, Stauskas was dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers and then bounced around from team-to-team from the 2017-18 season through this past year.

Other than the Kings and 76ers, Stauskas has played for the Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trail Blazers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and he also has spent time in the G League and overseas in Spain, playing for Baskonia.

A former standout scorer and three-point shooting threat at Michigan, Nik Stauskas helped take the Wolverines to the NCAA Championship Game in 2013 and then the Elite 8 in 2014.

Playing in a total of 343 regular season NBA games over the course of six seasons, Stauskas has averaged 6.7 points and 2.0 rebounds per game while shooting 35.4% from three-point range.

This past 2021-22 season, Stauskas played in a total of two games with the Heat and six games with the Celtics, averaging a combined 2.3 points per game.

With the Iowa Wolves acquiring his rights, the Minnesota Timberwolves now own his G League rights, meaning that they can add him to their training camp roster for the 2022-23 season.