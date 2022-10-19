Skip to main content
Timberwolves And Thunder Starting Lineups

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder have announced their starting lineups.
On Wednesday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Target Center.

For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA. 

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Thunder will start Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort, Giddey, Pokusevski, Kenrich Williams on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Wolves will start Russell, Edwards, McDaniels, Towns, Gobert on Wednesday." 

The Thunder are coming off their second straight season missing the NBA Playoffs, but they have a roster that is filled with young talent. 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a borderline All-Star, and he averaged 24.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists per contest during the 2021-22 season. 

For years, the Thunder were a contender; first, they had Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden, and later, they had Westbrook and Paul George.

Even as recently as 2020, Chris Paul led them to the NBA Playoffs in his one season with the franchise.

Over on the Timberwolves side, they are coming off a very successful year where they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season when they had Jimmy Butler. 

While they lost in the first round to the Grizzlies, there is a case to be made they should have won the series. 

Their roster is loaded with D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards.

Over the offseason, they made a blockbuster trade to acquire Gobert from the Utah Jazz. 

There is no question that they have the talent to be a contender in the Western Conference this season. 

