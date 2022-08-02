Timberwolves, Elleby Agree To Training Camp Deal

Skip to main content

Former Trail Blazers Wing Signs With Timberwolves

Spending the last two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, CJ Elleby and the Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a training camp deal.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have continued to add talent this offseason in free agency and their most recent addition is CJ Elleby, who was drafted 46th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers.

On Tuesday, the Timberwolves and Elleby agreed to a training camp deal, allowing the young wing to compete for the team’s final roster spot, first reported by HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

Elleby, 22, held a minimal role in Portland through his first two seasons in the league, but he did receive quite a bit of playing this past season given all of the injuries the Trail Blazers had to deal with.

Playing in 58 games during the 2021-22 season, CJ Elleby averaged 5.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and shot 39.3% from the floor, 29.4% from three-point range.

While his perimeter shooting did increase from his rookie season, Elleby’s lack of consistency from beyond-the-arc is one of the main reasons why he has not seen a ton of playing time early on in his career.

Once his contract with Minnesota is officially signed, the Timberwolves will be sitting at the maximum of 20 contracts entering training camp. However, only 12 of these contracts are guaranteed, meaning there are still three roster spots up for grabs ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season.

Austin Rivers, Nathan Knight and Jaylen Nowell all have partially-guaranteed contracts for the upcoming year and both Phillip Wheeler and David McCormick have signed Exhibit-10 training camp deals with the Timberwolves.

CJ Elleby will really need to stand out in training camp in order to secure an actual roster spot for a Timberwolves team that has high playoff aspirations coming out of the offseason. 

Tags
terms:
Minnesota TimberwolvesCJ EllebyNBA News2022 NBA Free Agency

USATSI_18040691_168388303_lowres
News

Timberwolves, Elleby Agree To Training Camp Deal

By Brett Siegel36 seconds ago
USATSI_16407323_168388303_lowres
News

DeMarre Carroll Is Joining The Milwaukee Bucks Coaching Staff

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17903258_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted On Tuesday

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_15318298_168388303_lowres
News

On This Day In NBA History: August 2 - The Largest Trade In League History

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_18059548_168388303_lowres
News

McGruder, Pistons Agree On One-Year Deal

By Brett Siegel6 hours ago
USATSI_16915452_168388303_lowres (1)
News

2022 NBA Free Agency: Players Still Available

By Brett Siegel14 hours ago
USATSI_17440747_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker

By Brett Siegel14 hours ago
USATSI_7969674_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Boston Celtics Sign Former 9th Overall Pick

By Ben Stinar17 hours ago
USATSI_18255746_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Joel Embiid Tweeted A Video On Monday

By Ben Stinar17 hours ago