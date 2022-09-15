Minnesota Timberwolves Make Exciting Announcement

The Minnesota Timberwolves are one of the most exciting teams in the NBA.

Last season, they went 46-36 and finished as the seventh seed in the Western Conference, their first time making the NBA Playoffs since the 2018 season when they had Jimmy Butler.

Over the offseason, they acquired All-Star center Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster deal with the Utah Jazz, so they are expected to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

The roster is loaded with talent; D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and Gobert make up an elite core.

On Thursday, the team unveiled their Statement Edition uniforms for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Via Timberwolves PR: "The Minnesota Timberwolves today unveiled their Statement Edition uniforms for the 2022-23 NBA season. Inspired by a wolfpack’s nighttime journey under the eye and vibrancy of the Northern Lights, the uniform features a contrasting colorway of the team’s Statement Aurora Green and new Shadow Grey."

According to the release, the team will wear these uniforms during 18 of their 82 regular season games.

Dates they will wear the jerseys (Via Timberwolves PR): "Friday, Oct. 21 vs. Utah Jazz; Friday, Oct. 28 vs. Los Angeles Lakers; Sunday, Oct. 30 vs. San Antonio Spurs; Saturday, Nov. 5 vs. Houston Rockets; Sunday, Nov. 13 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers; Saturday, Nov. 19 vs. Philadelphia 76ers; Monday, Nov. 28 vs. Washington Wizards; Saturday, Dec. 3 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder; Monday, Dec. 26 vs. Miami Heat; Saturday, Dec. 31 vs. Detroit Pistons; Sunday, Jan. 8 vs. Houston Rockets; Saturday, Jan. 14 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers; Wednesday, Jan. 18 vs. Denver Nuggets; Saturday, Jan. 21 vs. Houston Rockets; Saturday, Jan. 28 vs. Sacramento Kings; Sunday, Feb. 5 vs. Denver Nuggets; Friday, March 3 vs. Los Angeles Lakers and Friday, March 10 vs. Brooklyn Nets."

One of the most exciting things about their roster is that they are super young.

Russell and Towns are only 26 years old, while Edwards is only 21.

They could be a force to be reckoned with for many years.

Gobert is 30 years old and has 49 playoff games of experience to bring to the team.

He's also been the Defensive Player of The Year three different times.

The Timberwolves will be one of the most anticipated teams to watch this season.