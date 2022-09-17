Skip to main content
BREAKING: Timberwolves Reportedly Sign Former Nuggets Player

BREAKING: Timberwolves Reportedly Sign Former Nuggets Player

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, P.J. Dozier is signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He had previously played for the Denver Nuggets.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be one of the most intriguing teams to watch during the 2022-23 NBA season. 

Last season, they went 46-36, and made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season. 

Over the offseason, they completed a blockbuster trade for All-Star center Rudy Gobert. 

Therefore, they are going to be one of the contenders in the Western Conference.

On Saturday, they have reportedly added another player to the roster.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, P.J. Dozier is signing with the Timberwolves.

Wojnarowski: "Free agent PJ Dozier is signing a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell ESPN. Dozier is coming back from a December 2021 ACL injury. Dozier played with Denver under new Wolves president Tim Connelly."

Dozier has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets over five seasons in the NBA. 

Most recently, he has spent the last three seasons playing for the Nuggets. 

He played in 18 games last season, and averaged 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. 

However, he, unfortunately, tore his ACL in his left knee at the beginning of the 2021-22 season.

For his career, he has averages of 6.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest in 105 regular season games. 

He's also played in 12 NBA Playoff games. 

According to Dane Moore of Blue Wire, the Timberwolves now have 20 players under contract heading into training camp. 

The Timberwolves will begin their 2022-23 season on October 19 at home against the Thunder. 

USATSI_18608516_168388303_lowres
News

Minnesota Timberwolves Reportedly Sign Former Denver Nuggets Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_14012955_168388303_lowres
News

The Milwaukee Bucks Signed A New Player And Then Waived Him

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17933627_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Pistons Reportedly Waive Player They Just Signed

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18237032_168388303_lowres (1)
Rumors

Opinion: The Memphis Grizzlies Should Trade For This $20 Million Sharpshooter

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17978755_168388303_lowres
Rumors

These 4 NBA Teams Reportedly Discussed A Massive Multi-Team Trade

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_15828117_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers To Sign Dennis Schroder

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18549475_168388303_lowres
News

Portland Trail Blazers Announce Gary Payton II Underwent Surgery

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17364932_168388303_lowres
News

Utah Jazz Release Two Players On Friday

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17531645_168388303_lowres
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Denver Nuggets Offseason Recap And Season Preview

By Brett Siegel