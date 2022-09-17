Minnesota Timberwolves Reportedly Sign Former Denver Nuggets Player

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be one of the most intriguing teams to watch during the 2022-23 NBA season.

Last season, they went 46-36, and made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season.

Over the offseason, they completed a blockbuster trade for All-Star center Rudy Gobert.

Therefore, they are going to be one of the contenders in the Western Conference.

On Saturday, they have reportedly added another player to the roster.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, P.J. Dozier is signing with the Timberwolves.

Wojnarowski: "Free agent PJ Dozier is signing a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell ESPN. Dozier is coming back from a December 2021 ACL injury. Dozier played with Denver under new Wolves president Tim Connelly."

Dozier has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets over five seasons in the NBA.

Most recently, he has spent the last three seasons playing for the Nuggets.

He played in 18 games last season, and averaged 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest.

However, he, unfortunately, tore his ACL in his left knee at the beginning of the 2021-22 season.

For his career, he has averages of 6.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest in 105 regular season games.

He's also played in 12 NBA Playoff games.

According to Dane Moore of Blue Wire, the Timberwolves now have 20 players under contract heading into training camp.

The Timberwolves will begin their 2022-23 season on October 19 at home against the Thunder.