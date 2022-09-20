Minnesota Timberwolves Star Fined By The NBA

Skip to main content
Anthony Edwards has been fined $40,000 by the NBA for his use of offensive and derogatory language on social media recently.

On Tuesday, the NBA fined Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards $40,000 for his use of offensive and derogatory language on social media.

Edwards, who is getting ready to begin his third season in the NBA, used homophobic slurs in an Instagram story earlier this month.

Since then, Edwards has issued an apology, stating that what he said was “immature, hurtful, and disrespectful.”

Edwards: “What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!”

The Minnesota Timberwolves released a statement back on September 12 in regards to Edwards’ comments on Instagram with President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly stating: 

“We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media. The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologize for the offense this has caused to so many.”

It does not appear that any further punishment will be handed down to Anthony Edwards, as all the league issues was a hefty fine for what occurred.

The 21-year-old shooting guard is coming off his best season in the NBA in which he averaged 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in a total of 72 games. Edwards is expected to take a massive leap forward during his third season, especially along All-Stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. 

The Timberwolves are set to begin the 2022-23 NBA season at home on October 19, as they welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

