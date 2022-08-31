Montrezl Harrell Has Felony Drug Charge Reduced

Skip to main content
Montrezl Harrell Receives Huge News This NBA Offseason

Former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell has had his felony marijuana charge reduced to a misdemeanor, which could allow him to sign with a new team this offseason.

Montrezl Harrell has been one of the better names still available this NBA offseason, yet no team in the league has really shown interest in signing the former Sixth Man of the Year because of some off-the-court drama he had been dealing with.

Facing felony drug charges connected to a traffic stop in Richmond, Kentucky back in May, which was first reported by Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer, Harrell had his rescheduled court date on Wednesday.

When he was originally pulled over the morning of May 12 for following the vehicle in front of him too closely, the Kentucky state trooper found three pounds of marijuana in a backpack in the back seat. Montrezl Harrell was subsequently charged with trafficking less than five pounds of marijuana, which is a Class D Felony for first-time offenders in Kentucky.

On Wednesday, Harrell had his felony charge of marijuana trafficking reduced to a misdemeanor possession charge in a Madison County Courthouse in Kentucky. Pleading guilty to the misdemeanor charge, the seven-year NBA veteran will have this taken off of his record after 12 months if he gets in no further legal trouble.

Talking to TMZ, Harrell’s lawyer, Drew Findling, stated that his client is a “devoted family man and a committed professional basketball player and has never been a part of any form of marijuana trafficking or any other illegal activity.”

This past 2021-22 NBA season, Montrezl Harrell played for the Washington Wizards and was traded to the Charlotte Hornets ahead of the trade deadline.

In 71 total games between the Wizards and Hornets, he averaged 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and shot 64.5% from the floor. A physical big man who is arguably the best rebounder still available in free agency this offseason, Harrell could very well end up signing with a new team ahead of the start of training camp due to the fact that all of this drama is now behind him. 

