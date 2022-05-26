Skip to main content
MUST SEE: LeBron James Surprises Kid At His I Promise School

Currently taking time to himself in the offseason, NBA All-Star LeBron James visited and surprised the kids at his I Promise School in Akron, Ohio on the last day of the school year.

He may currently play for the Los Angeles Lakers, but NBA superstar LeBron James will always have a strong connection to his home in Akron, Ohio.

Back in 2018, James made it his mission to help the city of Akron grow and give opportunities to the youth of the community. In doing so, he built and opened the I Promise School, which focuses on supporting the youth in his childhood community and aims to assist disadvantaged children with their studies.

Every year, LeBron either visits the school or puts on special events for the kids at the school and on Wednesday, he surprised all the kids on their final day of school!

It is not every day that an NBA superstar, yet alone a legend like LeBron James, visits your school and for these kids, this is a memory that will last a lifetime.

Having the opportunity to speak with the students, teacher and administrators, James made sure that every single kid in that room had a smile on their face.

Building this school and giving back to his home is something that LeBron James takes a lot of pride in and while basketball is his life, creating opportunities for the next generation is something he takes a lot of pride in.

Now through 19 seasons in the NBA, LeBron James continues to leave his mark both on and off the basketball court. 

