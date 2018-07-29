LeBron James to Open I Promise School on Monday

LeBron James is a national treasure.

The NBA star continues to show why he's one of the most charitable athletes in the world, announcing that his public elementary school, the I Promise School, will open on Monday.

The school was a joint venture between his LeBron James Family Foundation and the Akron, Ohio Public Schools and serves at-risk children in James's hometown.

The James foundation has been working in the community for nearly a decade, focusing on educating children with difficult backgrounds.

James expects the opening of the school, which will cater to third and fourth graders, to be one of the greatest moments of his life.

The jitters before the first day of school are real right now!!! Tomorrow is going to be one of the greatest moments (if not the greatest) of my life when we open the #IPROMISE School. This skinny kid from Akron who missed 83 days of school in the 4th grade had big dreams... https://t.co/PwmRaHRfng — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 29, 2018

big dreams for the kids in Akron to give them everything they could need to find their passion, give back to our community and change the world!! This school is that. The people are that. Akron is that. @LJFamFoundation we've always done it big — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 29, 2018

and it doesn't get bigger than opening day tomorrow (until the next thing we dream of 🤣) I'm so unbelievably proud and excited to see my kids, my home, and the 330 tomorrow. THANK YOU! Let's get it. Let’s go 💪🏾 @IPROMISESchool #WeAreFamily #IPROMISE — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 29, 2018

The I Promise School employs over 40 staff members who serve to accomodate for the school's longer days and school year. Children qualify for the program based on socioeconomic and performance factors and have been promised full tuition to the University of Akron by James upon completion.

James will speak on the school, and his decision to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, on Monday.