LeBron James to Open I Promise School on Monday

James continues to show his unbelievable commitment to the community.

By Nihal Kolur
July 29, 2018

LeBron James is a national treasure.

The NBA star continues to show why he's one of the most charitable athletes in the world, announcing that his public elementary school, the I Promise School, will open on Monday.

The school was a joint venture between his LeBron James Family Foundation and the Akron, Ohio Public Schools and serves at-risk children in James's hometown.

The James foundation has been working in the community for nearly a decade, focusing on educating children with difficult backgrounds. 

James expects the opening of the school, which will cater to third and fourth graders, to be one of the greatest moments of his life.

The I Promise School employs over 40 staff members who serve to accomodate for the school's longer days and school year. Children qualify for the program based on socioeconomic and performance factors and have been promised full tuition to the University of Akron by James upon completion.

James will speak on the school, and his decision to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, on Monday.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)