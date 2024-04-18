NBA Champion Makes Concerning Observation About Joel Embiid
On Wednesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Miami Heat.
The 76ers won by a score of 105-104, so they will now be the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and face off against the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Game 1 will be on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
Joel Embiid finished his night with 23 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 6/17 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
The 2023 MVP has missed a lot of time this season (he's only appeared in 40 games), so his health has been a significant concern.
During the game, 2008 NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins sent out a post on X.
Perkins wrote: "Embiid don’t look healthy at all."
Perkins played 14 seasons in the NBA (as a center), so his observation is noteworthy.
Despite his limited playing time this season, Embiid still averaged 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range.
The 76ers also had a solid year with a 47-35 record.
As for the Knicks, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games and are also in the middle of a five-game winning streak.
Last season, the Knicks and 76ers both lost in the second round of the NBA playoffs.