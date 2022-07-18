Huge News About LaMelo Ball On Monday

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball will change his jersey number next season.

Charania: "Charlotte Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball is officially changing his jersey number from No. 2 to No. 1 for next season, sources tell@TheAthletic @Stadium."

Ball is one of the more popular young stars in the entire league, and last season he made his first career All-Star Game.

The 20-year-old was the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Hornets.

The first two picks in the draft were Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) and James Wiseman (Golden State Warriors).

However, it was Ball who won the Rookie of The Year Award, and who made the All-Star Game before either of them.

In his first two seasons with the Hornets, they have been a solid team, but have lost in the play-in tournament in back-to-back seasons.

In 2021, they were blown out in Indiana to the Pacers, and this past season they were blown out in Atlanta to the Hawks.

Ball is certainly their cornerstone, and they made a wise decision to select him in the draft.

They will now need to build the right roster around him in order to maximize his potential.

At such a young age, he is nowhere near his prime, but he has already proven that if he can be the best player on a team that is in playoff contention.

With the right roster surrounding him, the sky is the limit for the young guard.