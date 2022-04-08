How to Watch Rockets at Raptors on Friday Night

While they started the 2021-22 NBA season just 23-23, the Raptors really turned things on during the second-half of the season and went from a fringe Play-In Tournament team to a real playoff threat in the Eastern Conference.

Now 47-33 on the year, the Raptors are looking to continue their momentum heading towards the playoffs by taking care of the Houston Rockets in their home finale.

With a win, Toronto would not only clinch the 5-seed at the least, but they would keep their hopes alive for possibly jumping the Philadelphia 76ers for the 4-seed in the East.

Should the 76ers lose their remaining two games and the Raptors win their remaining two games, including Friday’s game against Houston, then Toronto would become the new 4-seed in the conference due to season tiebreakers.

The Rockets are not contending for anything other than the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, but they have looked solid over the last few weeks and are looking to pick up one final road win this year.

Can Houston pull off the upset in front of a big crowd in Toronto on Friday night?

Here's how to watch Friday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Rockets vs. Raptors

WHO : Houston Rockets (20-60) vs. Toronto Raptors (47-33)

: Houston Rockets (20-60) vs. Toronto Raptors (47-33) WHEN : 7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, April 8

: 7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, April 8 WHERE : Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario TV : NBA League Pass

: NBA League Pass Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Rockets vs. Raptors

Toronto currently ranks second in the league in offensive rebounding (13.4 ORPG), as Houston ranks last in the league in total rebounding (42.1 RPG).

The Raptors are just 2-4 in their last six matchups against the Rockets dating back to the 2018-19 season.

The Rockets are 9-31 on the road this season, the worst road record in the NBA.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 32.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists over his last three games.

Last Matchup:

February 10, 2022 - Raptors 139, Rockets 120

Without Fred VanVleet, the Raptors took care of the Rockets 139-120 in Houston. Gary Trent Jr. recorded a season-high 42 points on 15-26 shooting, 6-13 from three-point range. Pascal Siakam also scored 30 points in this game for Toronto. The Raptors outscored the Rockets 70-54 in the paint.

Rockets-Raptors Most Recent Games:

Rockets last game : Losing 118-105 on the road this past Tuesday, the Rockets dropped their fifth straight game. In this loss, Kevin Porter Jr. scored 36 points and rookie Jalen Green scored 30 points, marking the fifth straight game Green has scored at least 30 points. The Rockets' rookie joined Allen Iverson as the only other rookies in NBA history in over 40 years to score 30-plus points in five straight games.

: Losing 118-105 on the road this past Tuesday, the Rockets dropped their fifth straight game. In this loss, Kevin Porter Jr. scored 36 points and rookie Jalen Green scored 30 points, marking the fifth straight game Green has scored at least 30 points. The Rockets' rookie joined Allen Iverson as the only other rookies in NBA history in over 40 years to score 30-plus points in five straight games. Raptors last game: Picking up their eighth victory in their last ten games, the Raptors defeated the 76ers 119-114 in Toronto on Thursday. Pascal Siakam recorded his third triple-double of his career with 37 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists and this happened to be his second triple-double in the Raptors’ last five games. Gary Trent Jr. also stepped up offensively in the absence of Fred VanVleet, scoring 30 points on 5-8 shooting from three-point range.

Latest Injury News:

Rockets: John Wall (Out For Season) - OUT, Christian Wood (hamstring) - OUT, Dennis Schroder (shoulder) - OUT, Eric Gordon (groin) - OUT

Raptors: OG Anunoby (quadricep) - OUT, Isaac Bonga (foot) - QUESTIONABLE, Yuta Watanabe (quadricep) - QUESTIONABLE, Precious Achiuwa (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED ROCKETS STARTERS:

G Kevin Porter Jr. , 6-foot-4 guard: 15.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists

, 6-foot-4 guard: 15.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists G Jalen Green , 6-4 guard: 17.0 points, 3.4 rebounds

, 6-4 guard: 17.0 points, 3.4 rebounds G Garrison Mathews , 6-5 guard: 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds

, 6-5 guard: 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds F Jae’Sean Tate , 6-4 forward: 11.9 points, 5.4 rebounds

, 6-4 forward: 11.9 points, 5.4 rebounds C Alperen Sengun, 6-9 center: 9.5 points, 5.5 rebounds

PROJECTED RAPTORS STARTERS:

G Fred VanVleet , 6-1 guard: 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists

, 6-1 guard: 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists G Gary Trent Jr. , 6-5 guard: 18.2 points, 2.8 rebounds

, 6-5 guard: 18.2 points, 2.8 rebounds F Scottie Barnes , 6-9 forward: 15.4 points, 7.7 rebounds

, 6-9 forward: 15.4 points, 7.7 rebounds F Pascal Siakam , 6-9 forward: 22.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 65.3 assists

, 6-9 forward: 22.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 65.3 assists C Khem Birch, 6-9 center: 4.4 points, 4.3 rebounds

What to watch for:

The Raptors are currently two games up on the Chicago Bulls for the 5-seed in the Eastern Conference and they are two games behind the Philadelphia 76ers for the 4-seed.

Jalen Green has been dominant offensively for the Rockets as of late, scoring at least 30 points in five straight games.

Toronto is 36-13 this season when holding their opponents under an average of 109.6 points.

Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 28.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 8.4 assists over his last five games with the Rockets.

