NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Reveals Incredibly Humble Message For LaMelo Ball
Carmelo Anthony is one of the greatest players of all time and will be first-ballot Hall of Famer one day.
The ten-time NBA All-Star had long been known by the nickname "MELO."
Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball is now also called the same nickname by fans.
That said, Anthony doesn't have a problem with the nickname being used for both of them, and he spoke about it on his podcast (7PM in Brooklyn).
He revealed what he told LaMelo when the Portland Trail Blazers played the Hornets.
Anthony on his message to Ball: "What's up champ? I just wanna let you, you don't gotta worry about that name, like you got it. Do what you do. I'm supportive of you."
Anthony did not play for a team during the 2022-23 season, but didn't officially retire until last May.
He played 19 seasons for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
His career averages are 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 1,260 regular season games.
As for Ball, he was the third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and just finished his fourth season in the league.
The 2022 NBA All-Star has dealt with a lot of injuries, but when he's been on the floor, he has shown off his superstar potential.
His career averages are 20.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 184 regular season games.