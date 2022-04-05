How to Watch Grizzlies at Jazz on Tuesday Night

Last season, the Memphis Grizzlies were the 8-seed in the Western Conference and they took on the Utah Jazz in the first-round of the playoffs. With a win on Tuesday night, the Grizzlies will not only add onto their win total for the season, tying their franchise record for wins in a single season, but they could potentially push the Utah Jazz farther down the Western Conference standings heading towards the playoffs.

With just four games remaining, including tonight’s game against Memphis, the Jazz find themselves just 1.5 games in front of the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 6-seed in the Western Conference and there is a chance that they could fall to the 7-seed before the end of the regular season.

Going from being the 1-seed last season to the 7-seed this season would be a huge disappointment for the Utah Jazz as an organization, but on the other side of things, going from the 8-seed to the 2-seed in the conference has quickly made the Memphis Grizzlies a legit championship contender.

There is so much on the line in this game on Tuesday night, especially since the Jazz cannot afford to lose yet another game.

Utah has gone 1-6 in their last seven games, seeing themselves go from the 4-seed in the Western Conference to being on the brink of playing in this year’s play-in tournament.

Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley and others are really going to have to step up tonight for the Utah Jazz, but will it be enough to get past this feisty and hungry Grizzlies team that has already beaten them twice this season?

Here's how to watch Tuesday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Grizzlies vs. Jazz

WHO: Memphis Grizzlies (55-23) vs. Utah Jazz (46-32)

Memphis Grizzlies (55-23) vs. Utah Jazz (46-32) WHEN: 9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 5

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 5 WHERE: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah TV: NBA League Pass

Key Stats & Facts For Grizzlies vs. Jazz

Utah currently ranks first in the league in offensive rating and are averaging 113.4 points per game, the seventh-best mark in the NBA.

The Jazz have lost six of their last seven games this season, yet they are 12-1 in their last 13 home games.

The Grizzlies are 26-13 on the road this season, tied for the second-best road record in the NBA.

Both Utah and Memphis have averaged 45.9 rebounds per game this season, tied for fifth in rebounding this season.

Without Ja Morant, the Grizzlies have gone 20-2 this season.

Last Matchup:

January 28, 2022 - Jazz 109, Grizzlies 119

Without Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz fell on the road to the Memphis Grizzlies. Utah made eight more three-pointers than the Grizzlies in this game, but Memphis outscored Utah 66-34 in the paint and punished the Jazz for their mistakes, scoring 22 total points off of 18 turnovers by the Jazz. Ja Morant recorded 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in this game, the fourth triple-double of his career.

Grizzlies-Jazz Most Recent Games:

Grizzlies last game : The Grizzlies last played on Friday, taking on the best team in the league in the Phoenix Suns. Without Ja Morant, Steven Adams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane, the Grizzlies defeated the Suns 122-114. Dillon Brooks had a 30 points in this game, but the key storyline was the Grizzlies’ supporting cast, as Memphis had seven different players score in double-figures against the third-best rated defense in the league.

: The Grizzlies last played on Friday, taking on the best team in the league in the Phoenix Suns. Without Ja Morant, Steven Adams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane, the Grizzlies defeated the Suns 122-114. Dillon Brooks had a 30 points in this game, but the key storyline was the Grizzlies’ supporting cast, as Memphis had seven different players score in double-figures against the third-best rated defense in the league. Jazz last game: While they led by 21 points at one point, the Jazz lost 111-107 on the road against the Warriors this past Saturday. Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell stepped up with a combined 52 points, but Utah was outscored 66-49 in the second-half by Golden State.

Latest Injury News:

Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks (right hip soreness) - DOUBTFUL, Ja Morant (right knee soreness) - OUT, Tyrell Terry (left foot soreness) - OUT, Killian Tille (left knee soreness) - OUT

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike (right ankle surgery) - OUT, Trent Forrest (concussion) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED GRIZZLIES STARTERS:

G Tyus Jones, 6-foot-0 guard: 8.6 points, 4.4 assists

G Desmond Bane, 6-5 guard: 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds

F Ziaire Williams, 6-8 forward: 7.6 points, 2.1 rebounds

F Jaren Jackson Jr., 6-11 forward: 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds

C Steven Adams, 6-11 center: 7.1 points, 10.0 rebounds

PROJECTED JAZZ STARTERS:

G Mike Conley, 6-1 guard: 13.7 points, 5.3 assists

G Donovan Mitchell, 6-1 guard: 26.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists

F Bojan Bogdanovic, 6-7 forward: 18.0 points, 4.2 rebounds

F Royce O’Neale, 6-4 forward: 7.5 points, 4.9 rebounds

C Rudy Gobert, 7-1 center: 15.3 points, 14.7 rebounds

What to watch for:

The Jazz can potentially move back up to the 5-seed with a win and a loss by the Denver Nuggets tonight.

Utah will clinch a playoff spot in the Western Conference with a win and a loss by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Donovan Mitchell has scored at least 26 points in 9 of his last 10 games, but he has only averaged 21.8 points per game against the Memphis Grizzlies for his career.

Desmond Bane is shooting 43% from three-point range this season in Memphis, ranking him third in the NBA in three-point shooting percentage.

The Grizzlies will tie their franchise record for wins in a single season (56) tonight with a victory over the Jazz and they will also sweep the season-series against Utah for the first-time since the 2013-14 season.

