Draymond Green's Two-Word Viral Quote After Game 3
Draymond Green met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Game 4 will be back in Massachusetts at the TD Garden on Friday night.
Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics by a score of 116-100 on Wednesday evening in Massachusetts, and after the game Green met with the media.
"Like s--t," Green said when asked by a reporter how he thought he played in the game.
The All-Star forward had just two points and only attempted four shots from the field.
With the loss on Wednesday, the Warriors fell into a 2-1 hole, so they will have to win Game 4 on Friday in order to avoid falling into a 3-1 deficit.
Game 5 will be back at the Chase Center in California.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.