Draymond Green's Two-Word Viral Quote After Game 3

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics by a score of 116-100 on Wednesday evening in Massachusetts, and after the game Green met with the media.

"Like s--t," Green said when asked by a reporter how he thought he played in the game.

The All-Star forward had just two points and only attempted four shots from the field.

With the loss on Wednesday, the Warriors fell into a 2-1 hole, so they will have to win Game 4 on Friday in order to avoid falling into a 3-1 deficit.

Game 5 will be back at the Chase Center in California.

