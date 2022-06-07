Skip to main content

"Did I Ever Say That I'm A Superstar?" Jayson Tatum's Shocking Quote Before Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

Jayson Tatum met with the media on Tuesday, and the Boston Celtics will host the Golden State Warriors for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

The Boston Celtics will host the Golden State Warriors for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening, and on Tuesday All-Star forward Jayson Tatum met with the media. 

Tatum had a very interesting quote at the podium that is going viral on Twitter.   

"Did I ever say that I'm a superstar?" Tatum asked. "That never came from me, but it has been a big deal this last year and a half or two years."

Tatum has widely been regarded as a player that has ascended into stardom, or at the very worst is right on the cusp of being one of the top-10 players in the league. 

"If you win a championship, they can debate a lot of things," Tatum said. "They can't debate whether or not you're a champion." 

The Celtics and Warriors are tied up at 1-1 after splitting the first two games of the series in San Francisco at the Chase Center. 

USATSI_17458112_168388303_lowres
USATSI_18278292_168388303_lowres
USATSI_10878374_168388303_lowres
USATSI_17481599_168388303_lowres
USATSI_18475615_168388303_lowres
USATSI_18468050_168388303_lowres
USATSI_18468611_168388303_lowres
USATSI_10092384_168388303_lowres
USATSI_17987508_168388303_lowres
