Golden State Warriors Tweet Viral Photo
On Monday night, after the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, the Warriors tweeted out a photo that went viral.
On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 104-94 to win Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
After the huge win, the Warriors tweeted out an amazing photo that has gone viral on Twitter.
The series is now 3-2 in favor of the Warriors, and Game 6 will be on Thursday night at the TD Garden in Boston.
If the Warriors win, they will be the 2022 NBA Champions, while a win for the Celtics would force a Game 7 back at the Chase Center on Sunday night.
This would be the fourth title for the Warriors in the last eight seasons.
