Golden State Warriors Tweet Viral Photo

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 104-94 to win Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

After the huge win, the Warriors tweeted out an amazing photo that has gone viral on Twitter.

The series is now 3-2 in favor of the Warriors, and Game 6 will be on Thursday night at the TD Garden in Boston.

If the Warriors win, they will be the 2022 NBA Champions, while a win for the Celtics would force a Game 7 back at the Chase Center on Sunday night.

This would be the fourth title for the Warriors in the last eight seasons.

Related stories on NBA basketball