Devin Booker's Viral Tweet About J. Cole

The NBA Finals are currently going on between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics. On Wednesday, Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker sent out a tweet about rapper J. Cole.

On Wednesday, Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker sent out a tweet about rapper J. Cole, and the tweet is gaining a lot of traction on Twitter.  

Booker's tweet: "I’m here today to give ups to Jcole I appreciate how u go bout everything!" 

The Suns lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks. 

The loss was tough, because they got blown out on their home floor in a Game 7. 

The Mavs then moved on to the Western Conference Finals where they lost in five games to the Golden State Warriors.  

Now, the Warriors are currently up 3-2 on the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals with Game 6 on Thursday night at the TD Garden.  

