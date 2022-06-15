Devin Booker's Viral Tweet About J. Cole

On Wednesday, Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker sent out a tweet about rapper J. Cole, and the tweet is gaining a lot of traction on Twitter.

Booker's tweet: "I’m here today to give ups to Jcole I appreciate how u go bout everything!"

The Suns lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.

The loss was tough, because they got blown out on their home floor in a Game 7.

The Mavs then moved on to the Western Conference Finals where they lost in five games to the Golden State Warriors.

Now, the Warriors are currently up 3-2 on the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals with Game 6 on Thursday night at the TD Garden.

