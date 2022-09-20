NBA Star's Bold Tweet About Kirk Cousins

On Monday night, the Minnesota Vikings lost by a score of 24-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles during a primetime matchup on the road in Pennsylvania.

After starting the season with a big win over their division rival Green Bay Packers, they had a significant drop-off in Week 2.

Kirk Cousins is good but not great, so he always makes for a hot topic of conversation.

During the game on Monday night, he completed 58.7% of his passes and threw three interceptions.

He is one of the highest-paid players in the NFL, so a performance like that opens the door to criticism.

During the evening, Portland Trail Blazers star Josh Hart tweeted about Cousins.

Hart: "Kirk Cousins out here stealing money 😂 😂"

In less than two hours, Hart's post has over 1,000 likes, so many people clearly agreed with his joke.

During Week 1's big win over the Packers, Cousins threw for 277 yards, two touchdowns and completed nearly 72% of his passes.

He also did not throw an interception, so that performance was the opposite of Monday's.

Cousins and the Vikings will play their next game on Sunday afternoon at home against the Detroit Lions.

As for Hart, he began his career on the Los Angeles Lakers and has also played for the New Orleans Pelicans.

During this past NBA season, he was traded from the Pelicans to the Trail Blazers in the trade that sent star guard C.J. McCollum to New Orleans.

Hart and the Trail Blazers will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA season on October 19 in Sacramento against the Kings.