Devin Booker's Status For Kings-Suns Game

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Sacramento Kings on Sunday evening, and for the game they will be without their star shooting guard Devin Booker.

The All-Star has been ruled out due to rest, and his status for the contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Suns are the best team in the NBA with a 64-17 record in the 81 games that they have played in so far this season.

They will enter the postseason as the top seed in the Western Conference.

The Related stories on NBA basketball