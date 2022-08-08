2022-23 NBA Season: Two-Way Contracts And Training Camp Invites Tracker

Every team in the NBA has max contract type of players and All-Star-like talents, but depth has proved to be a key factor in winning a championship.

Having viable bench talents is essential across the NBA and we have seen players on two-way contracts or training camp deals entering the season earn real standard NBA contracts time-and-time again.

We should expect nothing less this upcoming 2022-23 season, as there are some very intriguing names that have already signed two-way deals across the league.

Some teams are still looking to fill their two-way contract spots for the upcoming year, as some of these spots will be filled by players on training camp deals, but here is who has agreed to a two-way contract for the 2022-23 NBA season so far:

Atlanta Hawks:

G Chaundee Brown (2021 NBA Draft, Undrafted) G Trent Forrest (2020 NBA Draft, Undrafted)

Hawks Training Camp Invites: None Officially Announced

Boston Celtics:

G JD Davison (2022 NBA Draft, 53rd overall pick) F/C Mfiondu Kabengele (2019 NBA Draft, 27th overall pick)

NOTE: The Celtics have a two-way qualifying offer out to Brodric Thomas.

Celtics Training Camp Invites: None Officially Announced

Brooklyn Nets:

G Alondes Williams (2022 NBA Draft, Undrafted) OPEN

NOTE: The Nets have a two-way qualifying offer out to David Duke Jr.

Nets Training Camp Invites: None Officially Announced

Charlotte Hornets:

G Bryce McGowens (2022 NBA Draft, 40th overall pick) OPEN

Hornets Training Camp Invites: None Officially Announced

Chicago Bulls:

F Justin Lewis (2022 NBA Draft, Undrafted) OPEN

NOTE: The Bulls have a two-way qualifying offer out to Malcolm Hill.

Bulls Training Camp Invites: Javon Freeman-Liberty (Exhibit-10)

Cleveland Cavaliers:

F Isaiah Mobley (2022 NBA Draft, 49th overall pick) G RJ Nembhard (2021 NBA Draft, Undrafted)

Cavaliers Training Camp Invites: None Officially Announced

Dallas Mavericks:

G Tyler Dorsey (2017 NBA Draft, 41st overall pick) OPEN

Mavericks Training Camp Invites: None Officially Announced

Denver Nuggets:

G Collin Gillespie (2022 NBA Draft, Undrafted) F Jack White (2020 NBA Draft, Undrafted)

NOTE: Collin Gillespie suffered a fractured lower left leg and is OUT indefinitely.

Nuggets Training Camp Invites: Adonis Arms (Exhibit-10), Kellan Grady (Exhibit-10)

Detroit Pistons:

F Braxton Key (2020 NBA Draft, Undrafted) G Buddy Boeheim (2022 NBA Draft, Undrafted)

Pistons Training Camp Invites: None Officially Announced

Golden State Warriors:

G Quinndary Weatherspoon (2019 NBA Draft, 49th overall pick) G Lestor Quinones (2022 NBA Draft, Undrafted)

Warriors Training Camp Invites: Mac McClung (Exhibit-9), Trevion Williams (Exhibit-10), Pat Spencer (Exhibit-10)

Houston Rockets:

G Trevor Hudgins (2022 NBA Draft, Undrafted) OPEN

Rockets Training Camp Invites: Bruno Fernando (Exhibit-10)

Indiana Pacers:

F Kendall Brown (2022 NBA Draft, 48th overall pick) - REPORTED (Unofficial) OPEN

Pacers Training Camp Invites: None Officially Announced

Los Angeles Clippers:

F/C Moussa Diabate (2022 NBA Draft, 43rd overall pick) OPEN

Clippers Training Camp Invites: Moses Brown (Exhibit-10), Xavier Moon (Exhibit-10)

Los Angeles Lakers:

G Scotty Pippen Jr. (2022 NBA Draft, Undrafted) G Cole Swider (2022 NBA Draft, Undrafted)

Lakers Training Camp Invites: Jay Huff (Exhibit-10), Fabian White Jr. (Exhibit-10), Javante McCoy (Exhibit-10)

Memphis Grizzlies:

F Kenneth Lofton Jr. (2022 NBA Draft, Undrafted) F Vince Williams Jr. (2022 NBA Draft, 47th overall pick)

Grizzlies Training Camp Invites: Jacob Gilyard (Exhibit-10)

Miami Heat:

G Marcus Garrett (2021 NBA Draft, Undrafted) F Darius Days (2022 NBA Draft, Undrafted)

Heat Training Camp Invites: Jamaree Bouyea (Exhibit-10), Jamal Cain (Exhibit-10), Orlando Robinson (Exhibit-10)

Milwaukee Bucks:

F/C Sandro Mamukelashvili (2021 NBA Draft, 54th overall pick) G AJ Green (2022 NBA Draft, Undrafted)

Bucks Training Camp Invites: Luca Vildoza (Exhibit-10), Lindell Wigginton (Exhibit-10)

Minnesota Timberwolves:

G A.J. Lawson (2021 NBA Draft, Undrafted) F Eric Paschall (2019 NBA Draft, 41st overall pick)

Timberwolves Training Camp Invites: CJ Elleby (Exhibit-10)

New Orleans Pelicans:

Dereon Seabron (2022 NBA Draft, Undrafted) - REPORTED (Unofficial) OPEN

Pelicans Training Camp Invites: None Officially Announced

New York Knicks:

F Feron Hunt (2021 NBA Draft, Undrafted) G Trevor Keels (2022 NBA Draft, 42nd overall pick)

Knicks Training Camp Invites: None Officially Announced

Oklahoma City Thunder:

G Lindy Waters III (2020 NBA Draft, Undrafted) F Eugene Omoruyi (2021 NBA Draft, Undrafted)

Thunder Training Camp Invites: Sacha Killeya-Jones (Exhibit-10)

Orlando Magic:

F Admiral Schofield (2019 NBA Draft, 42nd overall pick) G Kevon Harris (2020 NBA Draft, Undrafted)

Magic Training Camp Invites: Drake Jeffries (Exhibit-10)

Philadelphia 76ers:

G Charlie Brown Jr. (2019 NBA Draft, Undrafted) G/F Julian Champagnie (2022 NBA Draft, Undrafted)

76ers Training Camp Invites: Michael Foster Jr. (Exhibit-10)

Phoenix Suns:

G Duane Washington Jr. (2021 NBA Draft, Undrafted) F Ish Wainright (2017 NBA Draft, Undrafted)

Suns Training Camp Invites: None Officially Announced

Portland Trail Blazers:

G Brandon Williams (2021 NBA Draft, Undrafted) OPEN

Trail Blazers Training Camp Invites: Norvel Pelle (Exhibit-10), Isaiah Miller (Exhibit-10), Jared Rhoden (Exhibit-10)

Sacramento Kings:

G Keon Ellis (2022 NBA Draft, Undrafted) C Neemias Queta (2021 NBA Draft, 39th overall pick)

Kings Training Camp Invites: None Officially Announced

San Antonio Spurs:

F Dominick Barlow (2022 NBA Draft, Undrafted) G Jordan Hall (2022 NBA Draft, Undrafted) - REPORTED (Unofficial)

Spurs Training Camp Invites: None Officially Announced

Toronto Raptors:

F Ron Harper Jr. (2022 NBA Draft, Undrafted) G Jeff Dowtin (2020 NBA Draft, Undrafted)

NOTE: The Bulls have a two-way qualifying offer out to Malcolm Hill..

Raptors Training Camp Invites: Gabe Brown (Exhibit-10)

Utah Jazz:

F Xavier Sneed (2020 NBA Draft, Undrafted) G Johnny Juzang (2022 NBA Draft, Undrafted)

Jazz Training Camp Invites: Paris Bass (Exhibit-10)

Washington Wizards:

Jordan Schakel (2021 NBA Draft, Undrafted) OPEN

Wizards Training Camp Invites: None Officially Announced