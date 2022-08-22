New Brooklyn Nets Star Sends Out A Tweet

On Monday, Brooklyn Nets star T.J. Warren sent out a tweet.

Warren: "I ain't drove my Grand Natl in a good minute but everytime I'm in it man it's a good feeling."

Warren did not play in a game last season due to injury, and he only played four games during the 2021 season.

However, in his most recent full season (2020 on the Indiana Pacers), he averaged 19.8 points per contest on over 53% shooting from the field and over 40% shooting from the three-point range.

He has spent the last three seasons with Indiana, and prior to that he played the first five seasons of his career with the Phoenix Suns.

Over the offseason, the 28-year-old signed a deal with the Nets.

The Nets are coming off a very disappointing season as they had been expected to be contending for a title.

Instead, they were only the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and had to play in the play-in tournament just to make the NBA Playoffs.

They beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament to seal their spot in the playoffs, but lost in the first-round to the Boston Celtics.

Not only did they lose to Boston, but they were swept.

The Celtics were an elite team and made it all the way to the NBA Finals, but Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant getting swept was a big let down.

During the 2021-22 regular season, Irving averaged 27.4 points per game, while Durant averaged 29.9 points per game.