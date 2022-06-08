Skip to main content

Bill Belichick's Viral Quote About The Boston Celtics

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spoke about the Boston Celtics before Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics are hosting their first NBA Finals in game over a decade (the last time they had been in the Finals was in 2010).

The series between them and the Golden State Warriors is currently tied up at 1-1 heading into Game 3. 

The teams split the first two games in California at the Chase Center (the Celtics won the first game and the Warriors won the second).

Before the game on Wednesday, Celtics fans may be very happy to see that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had some kind words about the Celtics. 

"Start off with a big go Celtics." Belichick said wearing a Celtics hat. "Big one tonight here. I'm sure fans will be out in full force, and see if we can bring this one home."

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

