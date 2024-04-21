New Orleans Pelicans And OKC Thunder Injury Reports
On Sunday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the New Orleans Pelicans for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Pelicans have ruled out two-time NBA All-Star Zion Williamson, while Cody Zeller is listed as available.
Meanwhile, the Thunder are fully healthy.
The Pelicans are the eighth seed in the Western Conference and had a 49-33 record.
They lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in their first play-in tournament game, but were able to beat the Sacramento Kings in the second.
Playing without Williamson will be a huge loss, but they still have a talented roster led by Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum.
After making the NBA playoffs in 2022, the Pelicans missed the postseason in 2023.
On the road, they have gone 28-14 in 42 games played away from New Orleans.
As for the Thunder, they had an outstanding season and are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They went 7-3 over their last ten games and are also in the middle of a five-game winning streak.
At home, the Thunder have gone 33-8 in the 41 games they have played in Oklahoma City.
This is the first time that the team has made the NBA playoffs since the 2020 season when Chris Paul was still on the roster.
The franchise has done an excellent job of rebuilding and have an incredibly talented young roster led by Chet Holmgren and All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.