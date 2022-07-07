New York Knicks Sign 2022 Draft Pick To Two-Way Contract

After the New York Knicks traded their lone first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft on draft night, they were left with just a second-round pick that was utilized to select Trevor Keels.

On Thursday, the 42nd overall pick in this year’s draft agreed to sign a two-way contract with the Knicks, first reported by The Athletic’s Fred Katz.

Keels, 18, was one of the youngest players in the 2022 NBA Draft this year and was predicted to go anywhere from late in the first-round to early in the second-round.

Ultimately falling to the Knicks at No. 42 overall was a bit of a surprise, but Keels still has a lot of work to do on both ends of the floor in order to turn himself into an impactful talent in the NBA.

A 6-foot-4 shooting guard that possesses a 6-7 wingspan, Trevor Keels is another high-potential defensive player the Knicks have added to their roster through the NBA Draft over the last couple of seasons.

He should get some opportunities throughout the 2022-23 season to prove what he can do, but Summer League in Las Vegas will really prove to be useful for him.

Keels and the Knicks will begin playing in Las Vegas on Friday, July 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET. against the Golden State Warriors.