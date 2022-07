Complete 2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League Schedule, Gametimes, Results

The 2022 NBA Finals ended on June 16, the 2022 NBA Draft was conducted on June 23 and NBA Free Agency began on June 30, which means it is time for NBA Summer League action!

Every year, all 30 teams in the NBA travel out to Las Vegas, Nevada to participate in this event that has become one of the best developmental showcases in all of professional sports. From fan events to active and former players, as well as celebrities, showing up to the games themselves, Summer League has become such a massive part of the league’s offseason schedule.

Here is the complete schedule with gametimes, TV information and additional information to note. Schedules and times will be updated daily with any changes made.

NOTE: For all up-to-date Summer League rosters, CLICK HERE.

2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League Schedule:

DAY 1: Thursday, July 7

Game 1: Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic - 10:00 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN) at Thomas & Mack Center

Game 2: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons - 12:00 a.m. ET. (Friday) (TV: ESPN) at Thomas & Mack Center

DAY 2: Friday, July 8

Game 1: Dallas Mavericks vs. Chicago Bulls - 4:00 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPNU) at Thomas & Mack Center

Game 2: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons - 5:00 p.m. ET. (TV: NBATV) at Cox Pavilion

Game 3: Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers - 6:00 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN2) at Thomas & Mack Center

Game 4: Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks - 7:00 p.m. ET. (TV: NBATV) at Cox Pavilion

Game 5: Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks - 8:00 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN2) at Thomas and Mack Center

Game 6: Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves - 9:00 p.m. ET. (TV: NBATV) at Cox Pavilion

Game 7: Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers - 10:00 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN2) at Thomas & Mack Center

DAY 3: Saturday, July 9

Game 1: Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers - 3:30 p.m. ET. (TV: NBATV) at Cox Pavilion

Game 2: Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings - 4:00 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN) at Thomas & Mack Center

Game 3: Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat - 5:30 p.m. ET. (TV: NBATV) at Cox Pavilion

Game 4: Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards - 6:00 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN2) at Thomas & Mack Center

Game 5: Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz - 7:30 p.m. ET. (TV: NBATV) at Cox Pavilion

Game 6: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets - 8:00 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN2) at Thomas & Mack Center

Game 7: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies - 9:30 p.m. ET. (TV: NBATV) at Cox Pavilion

Game 8: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers - 10:00 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN2) at Thomas & Mack Center

DAY 4: Sunday, July 10

Game 1: Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings - 3:00 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN) at Cox Pavilion

Game 2: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets - 3:30 p.m. ET. (TV: NBATV) at Thomas & Mack Center

Game 3: Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks - 5:00 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN2) at Cox Pavilion

Game 4: Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns - 5:30 p.m. ET. (TV: NBATV) at Thomas & Mack Center

Game 5: Denver Nuggets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - 7:00 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPNU) at Cox Pavilion

Game 6: Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs - 7:30 p.m. ET. (TV: NBATV) at Thomas & Mack Center

Game 7: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies - 9:00 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPNU) at Cox Pavilion

Game 8: Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers - 9:30 p.m. ET. (TV: NBATV) at Thomas & Mack Center

DAY 5: Monday, July 11

Game 1: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks - 6:00 p.m. ET. (TV: NBATV) at Cox Pavilion

Game 2: Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs - 7:00 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN) at Thomas & Mack Center

Game 3: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics - 8:00 p.m. ET. (TV: NBATV) at Cox Pavilion

Game 4: Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder - 9:00 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN) at Thomas & Mack Center

Game 5: Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz - 10:00 p.m. ET. (TV: NBATV) at Cox Pavilion

Game 6: New York Knicks vs. Portland Trail Blazers - 11:00 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN2) at Thomas & Mack Center

DAY 6: Tuesday, July 12

Game 1: Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors - 5:00 p.m. ET. (TV: NBATV) at Thomas & Mack Center

Game 2: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets - 6:00 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN2) at Cox Pavilion

Game 3: Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat - 7:00 p.m. ET. (TV: NBATV) at Thomas & Mack Center

Game 4: Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors - 8:00 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN2) at Cox Pavilion

Game 5: Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers - 9:00 p.m. ET. (TV: NBATV) at Thomas & Mack Center

Game 6: Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks - 10:00 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN2) at Cox Pavilion

Game 7: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers - 11 p.m. ET. (TV: NBATV) at Thomas & Mack Center

DAY 7: Wednesday, July 13

Game 1: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks - 4:00 p.m. ET. (TV: NBATV) at Thomas & Mack Center

Game 2: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets - 5:00 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPNU) at Cox Pavilion

Game 3: Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans - 6:00 p.m. ET. (TV: NBATV) at Thomas & Mack Center

Game 4: Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz - 7:00 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPNU) at Cox Pavilion

Game 5: Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder - 8:00 p.m. ET. (TV: NBATV) at Thomas & Mack Center

Game 6: Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers - 9:00 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPNU) at Cox Pavilion

Game 7: Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers - 10:00 p.m. ET. (TV: NBATV) at Thomas & Mack Center

DAY 8: Thursday, July 14

Game 1: Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs - 3:00 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN2) at Cox Pavilion

Game 2: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics - 3:30 p.m. ET. (TV: NBATV) at Thomas & Mack Center

Game 3: Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets - 5:00 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN2) at Cox Pavilion

Game 4: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons - 5:30 p.m. ET. (TV: NBATV) at Thomas & Mack Center

Game 5: Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks - 7:00 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPNU) at Cox Pavilion

Game 6: New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic - 7:30 p.m. ET. (TV: NBATV) at Thomas & Mack Center

Game 7: Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves - 9:00 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPNU) at Cox Pavilion

Game 8: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets - 9:30 p.m. ET. (TV: NBATV) at Thomas & Mack Center

DAY 9: Friday, July 15

Game 1: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz - 5:00 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN2) at Thomas & Mack Center

Game 2: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets - 6:00 p.m. ET. (TV: NBATV) at Cox Pavilion

Game 3: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors - 7:00 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN) at Thomas & Mack Center

Game 4: Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns - 8:00 p.m. ET. (TV: NBATV) at Cox Pavilion

Game 5: Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards - 9:00 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN2) at Thomas & Mack Center

Game 6: Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors - 10:00 p.m. ET. (TV: NBATV) at Cox Pavilion

Game 7: Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans - 11:00 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN2) at Thomas & Mack Center

DAY 10: Saturday, July 16

Game 1: TBD vs. TBD - 3:00 p.m. ET. (TV: NBATV) at Thomas & Mack Center

Game 2: TBD vs. TBD - 4:00 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPNU) at Cox Pavilion

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD - 5:00 p.m. ET. (TV: NBATV) at Thomas & Mack Center

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD - 6:00 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN) at Cox Pavilion

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD - 7:00 p.m. ET. (TV: NBATV) at Thomas & Mack Center

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD - 8:00 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN) at Cox Pavilion

Game 7: TBD vs. TBD - 9:00 p.m. ET. (TV: NBATV) at Thomas & Mack Center

Game 8: TBD vs. TBD - 10:00 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN2) at Cox Pavilion

Game 9: TBD vs. TBD - 11:00 p.m. ET. (TV: NBATV) at Thomas & Mack Center

DAY 11: Sunday, July 17

Game 1 (Championship Game): TBD vs. TBD - 3:00 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN) at Thomas & Mack Center

Game 2: TBD vs. TBD - 4:00 p.m. ET. (TV: NBATV) at Cox Pavilion

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD - 5:30 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN2) at Thomas & Mack Center

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD - 6:00 p.m. ET. (TV: NBATV) at Cox Pavilion

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD - 7:30 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN2) at Thomas & Mack Center

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD - 8:00 p.m. ET. (TV: NBATV) at Cox Pavilion