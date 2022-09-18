New York Knicks Announce Signing Of Former Player

The New York Knicks will tip off the 2022-23 NBA season on October 19 on the road in Tennessee against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

They will play their first preseason game on October 4 at home against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden.

Training camp also begins in less than two weeks.

Around this time of year, teams make tons of roster moves.

Lots of players get signed, and a lot also get waived during this period.

On Saturday, the Knicks announced that they have signed Ryan Arcidiacono (h/t Hoops Rumors).

Knicks PR: "The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard Ryan Arcidiacono to a contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed."

The former Villanova star spent the first four seasons of his career on the Chicago Bulls, and in 207 games, he averaged 4.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest.

His best season came in 2019, when he averaged 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest.

He also played in 81 games and started in 32 of them.

This past season, he was on the Knicks and played in ten games averaging 1.6 points per contest.

He also played for the G League's Maine Celtics in two regular season games and six Showcase Cup games.

The Knicks finished the year with a 37-45 record, placing them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

In 2021, they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-31 record.