Knicks Find Hope From Unlikely Name In Season Opening Loss To Grizzlies

Remember when there was talk about Cam Reddish not wanting to be with the New York Knicks anymore this offseason and that the team was looking to trade him?

Well, nothing ever came from that and based on what happened in the Knicks’ season opener against the Memphis Grizzlies, that is a good thing!

Reddish had a stellar first game of the season with the Knicks and quite honestly, this was his best complete performance since joining New York last season.

Against the Grizzlies on Wednesday night, Reddish came off-the-bench and scored 22 points on 9-15 shooting, 3-6 from three-point range, and he added 5 rebounds, 3 steals and a block to his name as well. Playing in a total of 28 minutes, Reddish hit a game-tying shot with 3.3 seconds left in regulation to force overtime in Memphis. The Knicks ultimately lost 115-112 to the Grizzlies in overtime.

After not earning a contract extension before the start of the season, Cam Reddish is prepared to enter restricted free agency following the 2022-23 season and so far, he is off to a really solid start.

“Just getting more comfortable, get with my teammates, my teammates encouraging me throughout the game, Julius [Randle] telling me to be aggressive. That goes a long way,” Reddish said after the game. “Obviously, being traded mid-year is tough. New group of guys, new plays, new everything. Just trying to find my way, be aggressive, be assertive. I’m trying to make the right play.”

Not only did Reddish look comfortable out on the perimeter, but he had a sense of flow and stability to his game that we have not really seen since his arrival in New York. This is surely a welcoming sight for the Knicks in their first game of the year and head coach Tom Thibodeau recognized this.

“I think his defense got him going, then I think he got out into the open floor and then I just thought his shot selection was good, he attacked the rim well,” Thibodeau stated. “That was a big plus and his length is important for us.”

The Knicks ranked 23rd in the league a season ago in bench points per game and offensively, their numbers were not much better, as they ranked 26th in points per game, 27th in field goal percentage and 22nd in offensive rating.

Cam Reddish being aggressive and looking comfortable on the floor in the second-unit is surely a welcome sight for Knicks fans and this organization, but he will continue to be a key talking point in regards to possible trade talks leading up to this year’s trade deadline, especially since he is in the final year of his contract.

