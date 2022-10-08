New York Knicks Star Has Bold Take On Draymond Green Situation

The NBA is only in the preseason, but everyone was talking about Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors on Friday.

Earlier in the week, Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that an altercation took place between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice.

On Friday, TMZ obtained the altercation video showing Green punching Poole.

The video has gone viral and has over 25 million views in a Twitter post from Phillip Lewis.

Everyone was sharing their opinions about the situation, and New York Knicks star Evan Fournier had a bold take.

Fournier: "There is no way you can get back to being teammates after a punch like that."

Fournier's post has over 82,000 likes in just nine hours, so his post has also gone viral.

He is 29 years old and has played a decade in the league, so he has spent a lot of time in NBA locker rooms.

Therefore, he knows what he is talking about, and it's an intriguing take.

Poole was the 28th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Michigan, so he has been teammates with Green for only three seasons.

In his first two seasons in the league, the Warriors missed the NBA Playoffs, but this past season they won the NBA Championship.

They are one of the best organizations in sports (four titles in the last eight seasons), so it will be interesting to see how they handle the situation.

In 2018, they suspended Green after an in-game altercation with Kevin Durant.

The Warriors will play their first regular season game of the year on Oct. 18 when they host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center in San Francisco.