Knicks Star Sends Out Tweet About Steph Curry
New York Knicks star Immanuel Quickley sent out a tweet about Steph Curry during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.
Quickley's tweet: "Steph Amazing bruh…"
Curry has had an absolutely phenomenal game as the Warriors have their backs against the wall down 2-1 in the series.
Game 5 will be back at the Chase Center in California on Monday night, and the Warriors will either be tied up at 2-2, or they will be in a 3-1 hole.
This is the sixth time in the last eight years that Curry and the Warriors have been to the Finals.
They have also won three NBA Championships during that span.
