New York Knicks star Immanuel Quickley sent out a tweet about Steph Curry during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

New York Knicks star Immanuel Quickley sent out a tweet about Steph Curry during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.  

Quickley's tweet: "Steph Amazing bruh…"

Curry has had an absolutely phenomenal game as the Warriors have their backs against the wall down 2-1 in the series. 

Game 5 will be back at the Chase Center in California on Monday night, and the Warriors will either be tied up at 2-2, or they will be in a 3-1 hole. 

This is the sixth time in the last eight years that Curry and the Warriors have been to the Finals. 

They have also won three NBA Championships during that span. 

Knicks Star Sends Out Tweet About Steph Curry

