Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Grizzlies

The New York Knicks are in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies for each team's first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season.

For the game, the Knicks have released their starting lineup as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Fournier, Barrett, Randle, Robinson on Wednesday."

This will likely be an interesting season for the Knicks as they go into the year with a new starting point guard, and looking to rebound from last year's disappointment.

Over the offseason, they signed former Dallas Mavericks star Jalen Brunson, who helped lead the Mavs to the 2022 Western Conference Finals.

When Brunson was in college, he won two NCAA Championships with Villanova, so he is a winning player.

In 2021, the Knicks were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, but this past season they were the 11th seed.

Therefore, they went from having home court advantage in the NBA Playoffs to a season where they didn't even make the play-in tournament.

They have a talented roster that also features Derrick Rose, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson.

Over on the Grizzlies side, they are coming into the new season with a lot more expectations than in year's past.

They were the second seed in the Western Conference, and had the second best record in the entire NBA last season.

While they lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, it was still a big year for them to build upon.