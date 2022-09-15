Tom Thibodeau's Future In New York Could Depend On 2022-23 Season Results

Things have not gone well for the New York Knicks in a while, as they have made the playoffs just four times since the start of the 2004-05 season. Since the start of the 2013-14 season, they have made the playoffs just once and that was in Tom Thibodeau’s first season as the head coach of the team.

Going 41-31 during the 2020-21 season, the Knicks finally looked like they were taking a major step forward with the emergence of RJ Barrett and Julius Randle putting together an All-Star, NBA Most Improved Player season, but one step forward resulted in two steps backwards this past season.

The Knicks missed the playoffs once again this past year and now, heading into his third season with the team, Thibodeau could very much be on the “hot sea.”

A lot has gone wrong for the Knicks over the years and while there are many you could point the finger towards for this lack of overall success, Thibodeau could very much be the “scapegoat” for management to blame should things go wrong once again during the 2022-23 season.

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto had Knicks beat writer Stefon Bondy on the HoopsHype Podcast recently to talk about the team’s offseason, as well as what the future holds for New York.

While discussing what happened with Donovan Mitchell trade talks and what the Knicks will look to do moving forward, the topic of Tom Thibodeau was brought up with Bondy offering some interesting insight to what Thibodeau’s job security looks like.

“I think the baseline should be an improvement from last season… If they’re struggling like they did last season, I think Tom Thibodeau’s in trouble,” Bondy stated. “It’s always the coach that’s the first one to go.”

New York has had its fair share of coaches over the last decade or so, as Thibodeau is the eighth different acting head coach the Knicks have had since the start of the 2010-11 season.

Again, Tom Thibodeau definitely does not deserve a lot of the blame for what has transpired in New York these last two seasons, but a lack of production on the floor once again will force management to strongly consider replacing their head coach once again.

The offseason additions of Jalen Brunson and Isaiah Hartenstein should sure up a few things on this roster, but when you compare the Knicks to other teams in the Eastern Conference, it is hard to really say that they have a shot to be playoff contenders.

The Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls are all still playoff-caliber teams that only got better this offseason and the Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards should all be better than they were during the 2021-22 season.

That is 10 teams right there, making the New York Knicks a major question mark both standing-wise and skill-wise entering the 2022-23 season.

It is truly hard to imagine that the Knicks have what it takes to be a very competitive team in what has turned out to be an extremely loaded Eastern Conference.