Nicolas Batum's Viral Post On X After Heat-76ers Game
On Wednesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers hosted Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat for their play-in tournament matchup.
The game was a thriller, and the 76ers were able to win by a score of 105-104.
Nicolas Batum had his best game of the season, finishing with 20 points, five rebounds and one block while shooting 7/12 from the field and 6/10 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the veteran forward sent out a post on X that had over 13,000 likes in less than three hours.
Batum posted on X: "Let’s gooo Philly!!!"
The 76ers will now face off against Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs and Game 1 will be on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
They are coming off a season where they lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).
While the 76ers have had health issues this season, they have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA led by All-Stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
As for the Knicks, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They finished the regular season in the middle of a five-game winning streak and also have gone 6-4 over their last ten games.
Last season, the Knicks lost to the Miami Heat in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).