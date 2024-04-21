Nikola Jokic's Dunk Over LeBron James Went Viral In Lakers-Nuggets Game
On Saturday evening, the Denver Nuggets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 114-103 to take Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
The Nuggets controlled the second half after a strong third quarter where they outscored Los Angeles by 14 points.
Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic finished his night with 32 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals while shooting 15/23 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
At the end of the fourth quarter (with one minute remaining), Jokic had a huge dunk that he was able to finish off despite LeBron James making an attempt to defend the rim.
The highlight got a lot of views on social media.
Via The Denver Nuggets: "WATCH YA HEADS"
In addition to Jokic's excellent showing, Jamal Murray also put up 22 points, six rebounds, ten assists and one block while shooting 9/24 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
As for the Lakers, they have now lost their last nine games to the Nuggets dating back to the 2022-23 regular season.
Anthony Davis led the team with 32 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four blocks while shooting 12/23 from the field in 45 minutes of playing time.
As for James, he finished with 27 points, six rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block while shooting 10/16 from the field in 41 minutes of playing time.
Game 2 of the series will be on Monday in Denver.