Nikola Jokic Made NBA History In Lakers-Nuggets Game
On Saturday evening, the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers are playing Game 1 of their first-round playoff series (in Denver).
During the game, two MVP Nikola Jokic made NBA playoff histroy by becoming just the 60th player to record 500 career assists (in the postseason).
The next player for him to pass on the all-time playoff assists list is Nate McMillan (505).
Jokic has had an excellent night so far with 23 points, ten rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 11/16 from the field in his first 32 minutes of playing time.
The two-time MVP is coming off another impressive regular season where he averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 79 games.
In addition, the Nuggets are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They went 6-4 over their last ten games and are also 33-8 in the 41 games they have played on their home floor in Denver.
Jokic was the 41st pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and has spent his entire nine-year career with Denver.
Last year, he led them to the 2023 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat (and won the Finals MVP).
As for the Lakers, they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference and had a 47-35 record (they beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament).
Last year, they were swept by the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.