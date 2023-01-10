Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History In Monday's Nuggets-Lakers Game

The Denver Nuggets have been rolling as of late, winning 12 of their last 15 games heading into Monday night’s showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers and they came out victorious in this game as well, beating the Lakers 122-109 to improve to 122-109.

Currently sitting at the top of the Western Conference standings, the Nuggets are one of the more balanced teams in the entire NBA this season and after winning back-to-back MVP awards, Nikola Jokic is only focused on winning and trying to take his team to the NBA Finals.

Jokic has once again been dominant this season and could be on a collision course with his third consecutive MVP award, which would put him in elite company with Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain and Larry Bird as the only other players in league history to win the MVP award three straight seasons.

On Monday night against Los Angeles, Jokic had yet another MVP-like performance with his league-leading 11th triple-double of the season.

In this game, Jokic recorded a more quiet triple-double than we are used to seeing, as he had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists, but he had arguably one of the most efficient games of his career.

Shooting a perfect 5-5 from the floor, 1-1 from three-point range and 3-3 from the free-throw line, Nikola Jokic became the first player in NBA history to record a 15-assist triple-double while shooting 100 percent from the floor.

The accolades and records continue to pile up for Jokic this season and once again, he is writing his name in the history books.

Recording 16 assists on Monday night, Jokic also became just the fifth player this season to record at least 16 assists in a game, joining James Harden (3), Ja Morant, Chris Paul and Trae Young.

One of the most versatile centers we have ever seen in league history, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets continue to prove why they have what it takes to win a championship this season.

