An Important Player Has Been Suspended For Game 1 Of Nuggets-Warriors
The NBA has announced that Facundo Campazzo has been suspended for Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors. Campazzo got ejected in their last game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Denver Nuggets will be without guard Facundo Campazzo for Game 1 of their playoff series against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco on Sunday.
The NBA announced that Campazzo has been suspended for shoving Wayne Ellington in their final regular season game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Campazzo plays 18 minutes per game, and has averages of 5.1 points 1.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
The Nuggets are the sixth seed in the Western Conference, while the Warriors are the third seed.
