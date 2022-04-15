Skip to main content

An Important Player Has Been Suspended For Game 1 Of Nuggets-Warriors

The NBA has announced that Facundo Campazzo has been suspended for Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors. Campazzo got ejected in their last game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Denver Nuggets will be without guard Facundo Campazzo for Game 1 of their playoff series against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco on Sunday. 

The NBA announced that Campazzo has been suspended for shoving Wayne Ellington in their final regular season game against the Los Angeles Lakers.   

Campazzo plays 18 minutes per game, and has averages of 5.1 points 1.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists. 

The Nuggets are the sixth seed in the Western Conference, while the Warriors are the third seed. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18061864_168388303_lowres
News

An Important Player Has Been Suspended For Game 1 Of Nuggets-Warriors

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18059080_168388303_lowres
News

Media Personality Shares Who He Thinks Was The MVP This Season

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_12738641_168388303_lowres
News

Rapper Drake Just Bet This Much Money On The Warriors To Win The West

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_10866440_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry's Viral Quote About Nobody Picking The Warriors To Make The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar47 minutes ago
USATSI_17827358_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Jarrett Allen's Final Status For Hawks-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
Paul George vs pacers apr 13
Injuries

Clippers Updated Injury Report Against The Pelicans

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18078279_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jarrett Allen Injury Update For Friday's Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16275756_168388303_lowres
Injuries

John Collins' Injury Status For Hawks-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_13421105_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Viral Tweet To Elon Musk

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago