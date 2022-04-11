Skip to main content
Here's What Obi Toppin Tweeted After Dropping 42 Points

Here's What Obi Toppin Tweeted After Dropping 42 Points

Obi Toppin and the New York Knicks beat the Toronto Raptors on Sunday evening to wrap up their 2021-22 season.

Obi Toppin and the New York Knicks beat the Toronto Raptors on Sunday evening to wrap up their 2021-22 season.

The New York Knicks beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 105-94 on Sunday in Manhattan, and Obi Toppin erupted for a career-high 42 points and ten rebounds in the win.  

After the game, Toppin sent out a tweet to his teammate Immanuel Quickley (who also had huge game). 

The Knicks finish their season as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-45 record. 

They did not qualify for the 2021-22 NBA Playoffs, so Sunday was their final contest of the year. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18017360_168388303_lowres
News

Interim Head Coach Alvin Gentry Will Not Return To Sacramento Kings

By Brett Siegel1 minute ago
USATSI_17219434_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Obi Toppin Tweeted After Dropping 42 Points

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_17806036_168388303_lowres
News

Here's Who The Warriors Are Playing In The Playoffs

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_15935794_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Immanuel Quickley Tweeted After The Knicks Beat The Raptors

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_17868070
Injuries

WATCH: Ben Simmons At Practice On Monday

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_17966370_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After Doing Something For The First Time in 3 Years

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_17947077_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Final Regular Season Game

By Ben Stinar37 minutes ago
USATSI_18027998_168388303_lowres
News

Rockets Head Coach Stephen Silas Proud Of This Season

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
NetsKevinDurantCavsLaurieMarkkanen
News

Complete 2022 NBA Playoffs Schedule, Results, Gametimes, TV, Point Spreads

By Tom Brew6 hours ago