Here's What Obi Toppin Tweeted After Dropping 42 Points

The New York Knicks beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 105-94 on Sunday in Manhattan, and Obi Toppin erupted for a career-high 42 points and ten rebounds in the win.

After the game, Toppin sent out a tweet to his teammate Immanuel Quickley (who also had huge game).

The Knicks finish their season as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-45 record.

They did not qualify for the 2021-22 NBA Playoffs, so Sunday was their final contest of the year.

