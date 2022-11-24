Odell Beckham Jr. Spotted At NBA Game

The Miami Heat are hosting the Washington Wizards in Florida on Monday night.

Super Bowl Champion Odell Beckham Jr. (who is currently a free agent) is at the game sitting on the court, and the NBA tweeted out a video.

The three-time Pro Bowler has been spotted at several NBA games over the years.

After spending two and a half seasons with the Cleveland Browns, he joined the Los Angeles Rams in the middle of the 2021 season, and they won the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals.

He scored a touchdown in the first quarter but unfortunately got injured later in the game.

If he is healthy, he could give a significant boost to a team that signs him during the middle of the season.

In five out of his eight seasons in the NFL, the former LSU star has had over 1,000 receiving yards.

Ironically, Nov. 23 is the eighth anniversary of his infamous one-handed catch when he was a member of the New York Giants.

The catch gained him a lot of notoriety during his rookie season.

As for the Heat, they have gotten off to a slow start to the season with a 7-11 record in their first 18 games.

They are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference and in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

At home, in Miami, has been one of their few bright spots as they are 6-4 in ten games.

Meanwhile, the Wizards are 10-7 in their first 17 games and tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the fifth seed in the east.