OKC Thunder Officially Re-Sign Veteran Mike Muscala

The Oklahoma City Thunder have officially signed nine-year NBA veteran Mike Muscala to a new one-year contract.

Still in the midst of their rebuild, the Oklahoma City Thunder have a ton of youthful, high-level talents that they will utilize during the 2022-23 season. While they are all about building for the future, the Thunder have also prioritized keeping some of their veterans this offseason, as they have not only kept Derrick Favors, but they brought back veteran big man Mike Muscala as well.

Muscala, 31, will return to Oklahoma City for his tenth overall NBA season, third with the Thunder, after he officially signed his contract with the team. The Thunder announced this signing on Thursday.

Last season with the Thunder, Muscala played in a total of 43 games, playing his final game of the 2021-22 season on February 4 against the Portland Trail Blazers due to undergoing right ankle surgery. The veteran averaged 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and shot 42.9% from three-point range this past year.

Now through nine NBA seasons, Mike Muscala has played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks and now the Oklahoma City Thunder for the last three years.

A key veteran in their rotation, Muscala has always been known to be a stretch big man who has the ability to knock down three-pointers at a high rate.

Recently drafting Chet Holmgren as their big man of the future, Muscala will likely take the rookie under his wing, especially given Holmgren’s ability to play out on the perimeter as well.

Finishing the 2021-22 season with a 24-58 record, the Thunder have combined to win 46 games over the last two seasons. They won 44 games alone during the 2019-20 season.

Rebuilding is never fun for any organization, but given all of their draft assets through the years and the fact that they have a ton of talented youngsters on their roster right now, the future is extremely bright for the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

OKC Thunder Officially Re-Sign Veteran Mike Muscala

By Brett Siegel1 minute ago
