Oklahoma City Thunder Sign Former Chicago Bulls Guard

After waiving Abdul Gaddy on Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced shortly after that they have signed guard Adam Mokoka.

Going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, the French guard ended up signing a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls and played with the team during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

Mokoka, 24, played in a total of 25 games with the Bulls over his two seasons in Chicago, averaging 1.9 points and 0.6 rebounds in about 6.7 minutes per game.

During the 2019-20 season, Adam Mokoka spent 31 games in the G League with the Windy City Bulls and he averaged 10.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in about 32.2 minutes per game. Recently, Mokoka played with the Austin Spurs, the San Antonio Spurs G League affiliates, this past year and he also returned to the French League to play for French basketball club Nanterre 92.

Having over 15 players on their active roster right now and having both of their two-way roster spots filled at the moment for the 2022-23 season, this move by the Thunder is nothing more than one for their G League team, the Oklahoma City Blue. It is likely that Mokoka will end up playing for the Blue as he looks to earn another chance at the NBA level.

Losing rookie second overall pick Chet Holmgren to a Lisfranc injury this offseason, the Thunder will begin the new league year once again searching for answers from their young core as they continue to rebuild.

Oklahoma City is set to begin the 2022-23 NBA season on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 19.