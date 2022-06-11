Draymond Green's Amazing Quote About Steph Curry After Game 4
On Friday, Draymond Green met with the media after the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-97 to take Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The series is now tied up at 2-2.
On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-97 to win Game 4 of the NBA Finals, and tie up the series at 2-2.
Steph Curry erupted for 43 points in the big win, and afterwards Draymond Green spoke about Curry when he met with the media.
"Came out and showed why he's one of the best players to ever play this game," Green said of Curry.
Game 5 of the series will now go back to the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, on Monday night.
The two teams have each gone 1-1 at home in the series.
