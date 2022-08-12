Anthony Edwards Tweets Out Amazing Announcement On Friday

Skip to main content
On Friday, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards sent out a tweet.
On Friday, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards sent out a tweet with a big announcement.  

Edwards announced that he is having a one-day basketball camp in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 20.  

The camp is for kids 8-14 years of age, and it is free. 

Edwards was the first overall pick out of The University of Georgia in 2020, and he is one of the rising stars in the NBA. 

For him to do a kid's camp for free is a very nice gesture. 

Last season, he averaged 21.3 points per contest, and helped the Timberwolves make the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season when they had Jimmy Butler on the roster.

They went 46-36, and finished the year as the seventh seed in the Western Conference (they beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament to seal their spot in the playoffs).

In the playoffs, they lost in the first-round in six games to Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

However, they put up a good fight, and there is a case to be made that if they had closed games better they could have actually won the series.

The Grizzlies lost to the Golden State Warriors in the second-round in six games. 

The Warriors would then win the NBA Championship for the fourth time in the last eight seasons. 

As for the Timberwolves, they will likely be a contender next season.

They have a loaded roster with Edwards, D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. 

