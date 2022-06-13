Kyrie Irving Tweeted Out A Photo On Monday
On Monday, Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet with a photo. The Nets got swept in the playoffs by the Boston Celtics, who are now in the NBA Finals tied up at 2-2 with the Golden State Warriors.
Irving and the Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs (back in April) to the Boston Celtics.
The Celtics swept the Nets, which was a huge surprise because of the fact that the Nets have Irving and Kevin Durant.
They are two of the greatest players in the history of basketball to ever play with each other.
As for the Celtics, they are now in the NBA Finals, and tied up at 2-2 with the Golden State Warriors.
Irving played two seasons for Boston prior to signing with Brooklyn in the summer of 2020.
