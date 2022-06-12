Skip to main content
Here's What Draymond Green Said About Jayson Tatum Before Game 5

Here's What Draymond Green Said About Jayson Tatum Before Game 5

On Sunday, Draymond Green met with the media and he was asked about Jayson Tatum. The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are tied up at 2-2, and Game 5 of the NBA Finals will be on Monday night.

On Sunday, Draymond Green met with the media and he was asked about Jayson Tatum. The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are tied up at 2-2, and Game 5 of the NBA Finals will be on Monday night.

On Sunday, Draymond Green met with the media, and he was asked about Jayson Tatum.  

"I think he's handled it well," Green said of Tatum's first appearance in the NBA Finals. "He's maybe not shot the ball as well as he'd like, or everyone else would like, but overall I think he's been playing well and that's why it's a 2-2 series."

The Golden State Warriors won Game 4 of the series on Friday night at the TD Garden in Massachusetts by a score of 107-97. 

The win for the Warriors tied up the series at 2-2. 

Game 5 of the series will be back at the Chase Center in California on Monday night.

Both teams are 1-1 at home so far. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18499289_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Draymond Green Said About Jayson Tatum Before Game 5

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17700486_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Said Before Game 5

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_17225971_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Draymond Green Said Before Game 5

By Ben Stinar23 minutes ago
USATSI_17129369_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said About Steph Curry Before Game 5

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_18514301_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Dave Portnoy Heckles Draymond Green During Game 4

By Ben Stinar44 minutes ago
USATSI_18513181_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Draymond Green Said About Getting Benched Late In Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18422623_168388303_lowres-2
News

This Stat In The NBA Finals Will Blow Your Mind

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17358335_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry With His Dad And Klay Thompson's Dad After Game 4

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18498926_168388303_lowres-2
News

Here's What Marcus Smart Said About Steph Curry After Game 4

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago