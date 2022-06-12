Here's What Draymond Green Said About Jayson Tatum Before Game 5
On Sunday, Draymond Green met with the media and he was asked about Jayson Tatum. The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are tied up at 2-2, and Game 5 of the NBA Finals will be on Monday night.
On Sunday, Draymond Green met with the media, and he was asked about Jayson Tatum.
"I think he's handled it well," Green said of Tatum's first appearance in the NBA Finals. "He's maybe not shot the ball as well as he'd like, or everyone else would like, but overall I think he's been playing well and that's why it's a 2-2 series."
The Golden State Warriors won Game 4 of the series on Friday night at the TD Garden in Massachusetts by a score of 107-97.
The win for the Warriors tied up the series at 2-2.
Game 5 of the series will be back at the Chase Center in California on Monday night.
Both teams are 1-1 at home so far.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.