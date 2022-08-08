Skip to main content
LeBron James Sends Out A VIRAL Tweet On Sunday Night

On Sunday night, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet.
On Sunday night, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet. 

James: "Seattle was rockin' today for Sue Bird last home game! I may have to make a trip up there before summer's out and get a run in! 🤔"

James is coming off an impressive individual season where he put up 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.  

At 37-years-old, he is still very obviously one of the ten best players in the world.

That being said, the Lakers did not have a good season at all.

They went just 33-49, which had them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament. 

The New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs beat them out for the final two spots in the play-in tournament, which would have been hard for anyone to believe before the season began. 

James signed with Los Angeles during the summer of 2018, and they also missed the playoffs that first season. 

However, the next season (after trading for Anthony Davis), they won the NBA Championship in the bubble over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. 

James is a four-time NBA Champion. 

He has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers (two times) and Miami Heat.

In Miami, he won the first two titles of his career with Dwyane Wade. 

He would also win one with Cleveland in 2016.

From 2011-18, he went to the NBA Finals a remarkable eight times in a row. 

