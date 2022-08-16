On This Day In NBA History: August 16 - Nuggets and Sixers Swap Hall-of-Famers

There are very few times that we look back at trades made in NBA history and say to ourselves, “Wow, that trade ended up working out for both teams.”

On this day in 1978 though, the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers came together to make a trade involving three high-level talents, a trade that ended up working out for both teams believe it or not.

In this deal, the Nuggets traded Bobby Jones, who was inducted into the Hall-of-Fame, and Ralph Simpson to the 76ers in exchange for George McGinnis, who also went on to be inducted into the Hall-of-Fame.

A little side note here: George McGinnis recently celebrated his 72nd birthday on August 12, so happy belated birthday to him!

Coming off a run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 1978, the 76ers knew that they were on the edge of being a real championship team and so, they made a bold move by dealing McGinnis, who had been an All-Star twice in his three years in Philadelphia, for one of the league’s best defenders in Jones and versatile five-time All-Star in Simpson, two players who could help lift this team to the championship heights they envisioned.

Losing in the NBA Finals in 1980 and 1982, the 76ers made it back to the Finals in 1983, but this time they sealed the deal.

Being named the 1982-83 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Bobby Jones aided Julius Erving and Moses Malone in delivering the city of Philadelphia their third championship in their eighth NBA Finals appearance.

Making the All-Star Game twice as a member of the 76ers, Jones may not have put up flashy numbers, but he was a pest defensively and finished his career being named to the All-Defensive First or Second Team eleven different times (two time coming in the ABA when he was with the Denver Nuggets).

On the other side of this trade, George McGinnis only ended up spending about a year-and-a-half in Denver, making his last All-Star appearance of his career during the 1978-79 season with the Nuggets and then being dealt back to the Indiana Pacers, the team that originally drafted him, the following season.

The Denver Nuggets may not have benefited directly record-wise by dealing Bobby Jones for George McGinnis, but they were able to move McGinnis again to the Pacers during the 1979-80 season in exchange for Alex English, who turned into an eight-time All-Star and a Hall-of-Famer with the Nuggets.

After trading for English, Denver made the playoffs nine of the next eleven seasons, including the current 1979-80 season. Alex English finished his career leading the Nuggets in games played, minutes played, field goals made, field goals attempted, 2-point shots made, 2-point shots attempted, offensive rebounds, assists and points.

The 76ers got the sixth man they needed in Hall-of-Famer Bobby Jones in this trade and the Nuggets got a new face of their franchise by flipping George McGinnis for Alex English.